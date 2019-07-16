Ashford Capital Management Decreased Its Argan (AGX) Holding by $454,475 as Stock Price Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Holding Has Raised by Cornerstone Advisors Inc

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES FY CORE EPS $14.30 TO $14.50, EST. $14.10; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 787 DREAMLINER HAS OPENED 170 NEW MARKETS: TINSETH; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Argan Inc. (AGX) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 9,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 730,057 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.47M, down from 739,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Argan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $647.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 73,287 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,508 shares to 32,962 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc by 65,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $7.83 million worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

