Ashford Capital Management Cut By $1.11 Million Its American Software (AMSWA) Holding; Shorts at Mbia (MBI) Lowered By 3.39%

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased American Software Inc. (AMSWA) stake by 60.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 101,000 shares as American Software Inc. (AMSWA)'s stock rose 2.07%. The Ashford Capital Management Inc holds 64,600 shares with $772,000 value, down from 165,600 last quarter. American Software Inc. now has $423.00 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 41,769 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500.

Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) had a decrease of 3.39% in short interest. MBI's SI was 12.12 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.39% from 12.54M shares previously. With 748,500 avg volume, 16 days are for Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI)'s short sellers to cover MBI's short positions. The SI to Mbia Inc's float is 14.75%. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 866,566 shares traded or 14.36% up from the average. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) stake by 14,508 shares to 32,962 valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) stake by 20,855 shares and now owns 105,801 shares. Wisdomtree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold AMSWA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Prtn has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Amer Century Cos owns 14,399 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 207,110 shares. 24,501 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited holds 0.2% or 2.63M shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Gp has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Sei Invs reported 0% stake. Parametric has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Financial Bank Of America De invested in 134,032 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv accumulated 158,895 shares. 43,767 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Perritt Cap Mgmt owns 0.92% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 204,800 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 1.99M shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1.17 million shares.

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.57 million for 67.45 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "American Software: Don't Get Fooled Again – Seeking Alpha" on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Webcast: Tillamook Turns to Strategic Supply Chain Planning to Support Portfolio Growth and Expanding Customer Base – Business Wire" published on August 07, 2019

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $818.84 million. It operates through U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance divisions.

More notable recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "If You Had Bought MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Three Years Ago You'd Have Made 13% – Yahoo Finance" on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "MBIA sues banks over defaulted Puerto Rico bonds – Seeking Alpha" published on August 09, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold MBIA Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 380 were reported by Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Company. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 126 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Llc has invested 0.02% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). 161,711 were reported by First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 49,683 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation stated it has 1.91 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has invested 0.15% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Limited Co reported 14,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 4,752 shares. Voya Invest Management Llc reported 37,079 shares stake. Millennium Ltd Liability has 422,945 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Ameriprise Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Moreover, Elm Ridge Limited Liability Company has 4.13% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).