Ashford Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Cavco Industries (CVCO); Eastman Chem Co Com Stk (EMN) Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $989,989 as Stock Price Declined

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com Stk (EMN) by 436.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 12,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The hedge fund held 15,803 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 2,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $72.69. About 1.12 million shares traded or 1.01% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 21,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The hedge fund held 126,853 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.98 million, up from 105,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cavco Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 98,759 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO); 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Career Ed Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:CECO) by 22,511 shares to 37,750 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

