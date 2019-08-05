Ashford (AMEX:AINC) “Buy” Rating Kept by B. Riley; With $59.0000 Target; Omnicell (OMCL) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Omnicell Inc (OMCL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 128 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 115 cut down and sold their positions in Omnicell Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 37.93 million shares, down from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Omnicell Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 96 Increased: 81 New Position: 47.

The company have set price target of $59.0000 on Ashford (AMEX:AINC) shares. This is 79.44% from the stock close price. In a report sent to clients and investors on 5 August, B. Riley reaffirmed their “Buy” rating on shares of AINC.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 31.70 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It has a 61.29 P/E ratio. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Savvy Mobile Medication Workstation, which provides a platform for hospital information systems.

First Light Asset Management Llc holds 5.48% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. for 522,049 shares. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc owns 61,066 shares or 3.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 3.48% invested in the company for 1.55 million shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has invested 2.88% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 176,722 shares.

The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $69.75. About 43,986 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 839 shares traded. Ashford Inc. (AMEX:AINC) has declined 54.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AINC News: 20/04/2018 – ASHFORD HOLDER RAGING CAPITAL REPORTS 8.8% STAKE; 09/04/2018 – ASHFORD INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Ashford 1Q EPS 7c; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Buying Remington Project-Management Business for $203 Million — Deal Digest; 03/04/2018 – Ashford Sets First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Dates; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ashford Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AINC); 09/04/2018 – ASHFORD INC – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PROJECT MANAGEMENT BUSINESS OF PRIVATELY-HELD REMINGTON HOLDINGS, L.P; 09/04/2018 – ASHFORD INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION AND RECOMMENDED ITS APPROVAL BY COMPANY’S STOCKHOLDERS; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names J. Robinson Hays III Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names Jeremy Welter Co-President and Chief Operating Officer

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The company has market cap of $85.67 million. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. It currently has negative earnings.

