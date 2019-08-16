Ashfield Capital Partners Upped Stake in Intel (INTC) as Shares Declined; Netapp (NTAP) Holding Held by Capital International Inc

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 16,606 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 10,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.59. About 1.50M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 8,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 377,437 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.27 million, up from 369,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 11.86 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 15/03/2018 – Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Statement on Russian Sanctions; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CEO SAYS COUNTING ON LEADERS TO RESOLVE US-CHINA ISSUES-CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 18,400 shares to 113,128 shares, valued at $27.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,842 shares, and cut its stake in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE).

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NetApp (NTAP) Q3 Earnings Beat, Shares Down on Soft Outlook – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NTAP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files a Securities Class Action Behalf of NetApp, Inc. Investors (NTAP) – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 14, 2019 : CSCO, A, CGC, NTAP, CACI, PRSP, VIPS, JE, SPTN, CATS, SMTS, HROW – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Square, Glu Mobile, and NetApp Slumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 553,259 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 205,947 were reported by Chevy Chase Trust Holdg. Btim Corp holds 17,235 shares. Johnson Financial Grp reported 100 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc invested in 0.71% or 36,446 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Sei Invs stated it has 333,193 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 11,816 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 83,053 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 1,214 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Inc holds 3,700 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 4.92M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest owns 81,678 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability reported 131,302 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Terril Brothers reported 22,500 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Whitnell invested in 1.5% or 72,666 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability invested in 31,566 shares. Moreover, Lifeplan Finance Gru Inc has 0.07% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt holds 0.06% or 12,130 shares. Burns J W reported 32,740 shares stake. E&G Advisors Lp reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.3% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 55,870 shares. St Johns Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 28,458 shares. Kcm Inv Ltd Co holds 1.21% or 348,204 shares in its portfolio. Park Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 856,096 shares.