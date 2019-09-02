Ashfield Capital Partners Upped Facebook (FB) Stake; 2 Analysts Bullish ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)

Among 4 analysts covering ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ICON has $17100 highest and $148 lowest target. $163.50’s average target is 6.04% above currents $154.19 stock price. ICON had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) rating on Thursday, August 8. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $16500 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 26 by UBS. Mizuho maintained the shares of ICLR in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. See ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) latest ratings:

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 5.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc acquired 2,043 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Ashfield Capital Partners Llc holds 41,002 shares with $6.84 million value, up from 38,959 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $518.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS “SOURCE OF ALLEGATIONS AGAINST THE COMPANY IS NOT A WHISTLEBLOWER OR A FOUNDER OF THE COMPANY”; 20/04/2018 – Facebook to roll out political ad feature in time for German state vote; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS TARGETED ADS REVIEW IS ONGOING; 04/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Facebook now says as many as 87 million users had their data accessed by Cambridge Analytica. $FB; 20/03/2018 – Facebook released a statement Tuesday addressing allegations that data from 50 million accounts was allegedly deceptively used by a political data firm called Cambridge Analytica; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House Republicans vote to release Russia report; 15/05/2018 – Hedge fund focused on fighting tech addiction dumps $80 million worth of Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Facebook told to pull auditors from Cambridge Analytica’s offices; 20/03/2018 – FTC to question Facebook over Cambridge Analytica data scandal

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 13.26% above currents $185.67 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Rosenblatt. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy”.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 6,899 shares to 109,643 valued at $8.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Goldman Sachs Etf Tr stake by 13,021 shares and now owns 32,715 shares. Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 1.91% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Portolan Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 1.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Susquehanna Int Gru Llp invested in 1.91 million shares. Chatham Inc reported 1,225 shares. Moreover, Seatown Pte Ltd has 3.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 194,151 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na holds 0.16% or 2,457 shares in its portfolio. Teewinot Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 245,901 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.79% or 16.80 million shares. Apriem Advsrs accumulated 5,152 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Fort Point Capital Prtn Lc has 31,062 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 3.70 million shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust, a Switzerland-based fund reported 8.06M shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc has invested 2.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Utd Advisers Lc stated it has 185,754 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.76% or 534,079 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER sold $4.05 million worth of stock.

