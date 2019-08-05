Ashfield Capital Partners Upped Facebook (FB) Position By $339,138; Fidelity National Information Services Commo (FIS) SI Increased By 0.88%

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 5.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc acquired 2,043 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Ashfield Capital Partners Llc holds 41,002 shares with $6.84 million value, up from 38,959 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $521.66B valuation. The stock decreased 3.26% or $6.17 during the last trading session, reaching $182.85. About 7.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/03/2018 – The reported move would follow similar bans from tech giants Google and Facebook; 28/03/2018 – TIM COOK SAYS FACEBOOK SHOULD HAVE REGULATED ITSELF: RECODE; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Sends ‘Excuses’ to U.K. Lawmakers Rather Than Its CEO; 10/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lea; 13/04/2018 – Bits: Kevin’s Week in Tech: Another Facebook-Free Edition; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp founder Jan Koum plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook – Washington Post; 27/03/2018 – @jimcramer has a suggestion for Facebook: The company should hire a special counsel to investigate its data leak scandal to show it has nothing to hide. via @cnbctech; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Needs to Work on Diversity (Video); 04/04/2018 – Haaretz.com: BREAKING: Zuckerberg set for Congressional grilling as lawmakers investigate privacy breaches and whether or not; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg tangles with Congress on control of Facebook data

Fidelity National Information Services Inc Commo (NYSE:FIS) had an increase of 0.88% in short interest. FIS’s SI was 33.42 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.88% from 33.13 million shares previously. With 3.15 million avg volume, 11 days are for Fidelity National Information Services Inc Commo (NYSE:FIS)’s short sellers to cover FIS’s short positions. The SI to Fidelity National Information Services Inc Commo’s float is 10.41%. The stock decreased 2.59% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.79. About 1.82 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) stake by 21,848 shares to 9,266 valued at $934,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) stake by 2,950 shares and now owns 502 shares. Goldman Sachs Etf Tr was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $24500 target in Friday, August 2 report. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, June 24. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $225 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $187 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Wednesday, March 20.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $128,408.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Inc Inc has invested 1.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rockshelter Limited Liability Company owns 72,463 shares for 4.19% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Management stated it has 42,135 shares. Redwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,000 shares. Lomas Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 59,692 shares. Capstone Advsr reported 1,937 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1.02 million are held by Ci Invs. Alpine Global Ltd invested in 22,569 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc holds 0.89% or 114,703 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kemnay Advisory Services has 3.66% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dsm Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 5.4% or 2.20M shares. Blume Management accumulated 8,550 shares. Markel accumulated 0.4% or 144,080 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks reported 84,237 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 0.21% or 3.95 million shares. Arkansas-based Horrell Cap Mgmt has invested 1.8% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Johnson Counsel owns 314,244 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr has 56 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 150,367 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Webster Financial Bank N A accumulated 405 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id owns 344,011 shares or 3.72% of their US portfolio. 273,291 are held by Artemis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 54,866 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability owns 4 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na reported 33,774 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 2,255 were reported by Penbrook Ltd Liability Co.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company has market cap of $41.39 billion. The firm operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions divisions. It has a 51.48 P/E ratio. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity. Shares for $544,142 were bought by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR on Thursday, March 21.