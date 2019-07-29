Ashfield Capital Partners Trimmed Its Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Holding by $2.13 Million; Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding Maintained by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1348.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 42,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,793 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 3,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.56M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 502 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, down from 3,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $15.57 during the last trading session, reaching $775.11. About 334,816 shares traded or 96.85% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $262.64 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789. $891,000 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Coombe Gary A also sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. $2.86 million worth of stock was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincluden Ltd has 100,769 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management owns 658,566 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt owns 17,860 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resource reported 10.86M shares. Canandaigua Bancorporation And Trust holds 105,307 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 1.66M shares. Kwmg Ltd Llc reported 4,760 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 17,017 were reported by Granite Investment Partners Limited Liability Corporation. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Company invested in 12,487 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Mngmt Ltd has 0.86% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 124,100 shares. Summit Asset Management Lc reported 1.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Edgewood Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). King Luther Capital Mngmt invested in 1.10 million shares or 0.87% of the stock. Delta Cap Mgmt invested in 48,970 shares or 3.28% of the stock. Commerce Bancorp reported 1.28M shares.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox (NYSE:CLX) by 14,793 shares to 2,689 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,050 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $60.25 million activity. $15.41M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by SPOERRY ROBERT F on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 34,000 shares valued at $22.59 million was made by FILLIOL OLIVER A on Monday, February 11. SALICE THOMAS P sold $735,900 worth of stock. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $1.00M was made by Magloth Christian on Tuesday, February 12. MAERKI HANS ULRICH sold 7,180 shares worth $4.78M. $3.83M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by Heidingsfelder Michael on Tuesday, February 12.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4,126 shares to 155,958 shares, valued at $13.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 4,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 0.52% or 20,527 shares. Mackenzie Corporation owns 10,282 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Tech has invested 0.04% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company reported 296 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.14% or 18,296 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial invested in 1,636 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants holds 2,486 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 92 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Tru Company invested in 522 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 525 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lazard Asset Limited Liability has 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 738 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.07% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Carderock Mngmt Inc owns 6,596 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $5.09 earnings per share, up 9.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $4.65 per share. MTD’s profit will be $126.25M for 38.07 P/E if the $5.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.10 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.15% EPS growth.