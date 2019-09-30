Ashfield Capital Partners Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Upped by $3.01 Million as Stock Rose; As General Motors (GM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Rockshelter Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $482,106

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 12,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 259,461 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00M, down from 272,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 6.88M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 15/03/2018 – GM to make production versions of self-driving Cruise AVs in Michigan; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES TRAVIS HESTER PRESIDENT & MANAGING DIRECTOR, GM CANADA; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac Chief Leaves GM, Citing `Philosophical Differences’; 17/04/2018 – Soyoung Kim: Exclusive: South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 17/05/2018 – MECP: Mechan Controls Plc: GM Statement; 07/03/2018 – UAW-GM PARTNERS WITH NON-PROFIT BUILDON; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 28/03/2018 – Cadillac, Lincoln launch SUVs in New York with an eye on China sales; 08/05/2018 – Bridgestone Corporation Named 2017 General Motors Supplier of the Year

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 21,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 150,156 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.97 million, up from 128,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wright Investors Serv Inc owns 35,766 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii owns 27,808 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Puzo Michael J stated it has 37,893 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Syntal Prns Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gruss And Co Inc, Florida-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Wilkins Counsel reported 7,700 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kempner Capital Incorporated invested 3.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,328 shares. Toth Advisory owns 71,010 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 37,924 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Horan Capital Mgmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability reported 4,383 shares. The Maryland-based Founders Fincl Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Greenleaf Trust has 32,061 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $937.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 706 shares to 1,161 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,369 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Steinberg Asset Management invested 1.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.15% or 13.98 million shares. Wellington Management Group Llp stated it has 7.29 million shares. Bancshares Of The West has 0.64% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Benjamin F Edwards & Communications Inc has 363 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.04% or 62,292 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Limited invested in 118,430 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Sun Life Inc owns 1,060 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 61,685 are held by Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 23,934 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Vermont-based Hanson Doremus Mgmt has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 123,318 shares. 107,400 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. C M Bidwell & has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 874,191 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio.

