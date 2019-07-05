Ashfield Capital Partners Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Has Trimmed by $621,632 as Stock Price Rose; Springbok Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) as Valuation Declined

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) by 90.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 45,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 50,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 8.62M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY SPRYCEL WORLDWIDE REVENUE $438 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 3,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,464 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93 million, down from 76,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $191.5. About 1.73 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:INTC) by 131,200 shares to 244,200 shares, valued at $13.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.93 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 5,114 shares. Everence Cap Inc accumulated 40,398 shares. First Commercial Bank And Of Newtown invested in 0.5% or 38,110 shares. Marco Invest Management Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 24,288 shares. Virtu Financial Llc owns 34,237 shares. Ironwood Invest reported 7,105 shares stake. 16,540 were reported by Bath Savings Tru. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Novare Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.48% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nadler Fincl Group Inc holds 5,612 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corporation De reported 0.09% stake. Dubuque Financial Bank And Tru reported 9,182 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 0.07% or 160,163 shares. Windward Capital Ca accumulated 37,860 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 33,000 shares in its portfolio.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 4,381 shares to 132,977 shares, valued at $11.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 4,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,624 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Llc reported 67 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adage Ptnrs Grp Limited Com holds 0.35% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 800,500 shares. Tci Wealth reported 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Dana Invest Advisors Inc accumulated 152,283 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has 9,042 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Rampart Management Company Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,915 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation reported 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Oakworth Capital holds 0% or 99 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Milestone Gru invested 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.53% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.1% stake. Element Mgmt Llc holds 23,941 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.72% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 18,199 shares.

