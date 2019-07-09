Ashfield Capital Partners Raised Blackrock (BLK) Position By $673,379; Long Pond Capital LP Increased Its Lennar (LEN) Position

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 11.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc acquired 1,577 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock rose 3.96%. The Ashfield Capital Partners Llc holds 15,204 shares with $6.50 million value, up from 13,627 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $73.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $473.37. About 229,840 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 16/03/2018 – BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Commencement of Tender Offer; 29/05/2018 – SAPERSTEIN SAYS MS IS USING BLACKROCK’S ALADDIN FOR WEALTH UNIT; 03/05/2018 – BlackRock Announces 2018 Investor Day on June 5th, 2018; 25/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Result of AGM; 08/05/2018 – Blackrock UK Smaller Companies Buys 2.3% of Avingtrans Plc; 12/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 13/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Future Dividend Policy; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 22/03/2018 – REG-Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock, Inc ownership in Valmet decreased to below 5 percent; 23/05/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Long Pond Capital Lp increased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 21.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Long Pond Capital Lp acquired 405,962 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock rose 9.86%. The Long Pond Capital Lp holds 2.33M shares with $114.26 million value, up from 1.92M last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $15.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 1.80 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes

Among 6 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. BlackRock had 10 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $500 target in Monday, April 15 report. Jefferies upgraded the shares of BLK in report on Tuesday, January 29 to “Buy” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $495 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division reported 1,100 shares. Oakwood Capital Management Ltd Liability Company Ca has 2.68% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 14,974 shares. Zacks Invest Management has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Braun Stacey invested 0.6% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Paragon Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 191 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0.03% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1,253 shares. 50,100 were reported by Schwartz Counsel. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1,203 shares. Leisure Mgmt reported 1,380 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.17% or 316,500 shares. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Motco owns 22,051 shares. Golub Group Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 4,935 shares. Wade G W Inc has invested 0.03% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Moody Retail Bank Division holds 0% or 237 shares in its portfolio.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWF) stake by 10,835 shares to 1,758 valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 28,799 shares and now owns 33,111 shares. Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lennar had 17 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $5500 target. On Thursday, January 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. CFRA maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, June 26. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 18. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was downgraded by Susquehanna. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Thursday, March 28 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Sunday, February 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, February 21.