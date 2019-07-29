Ashfield Capital Partners Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Increased by $892,500; Smead Capital Management Position in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 9,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,209 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 320,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85 million shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 27/04/2018 – Johnson was praised for his swift response, which included flying to meet the two men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks says it’s achieved pay equity in the US; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in March; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Nonpaying Customers; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks apologizes for arrests of two black men at store; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 19.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 2,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,119 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, up from 15,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $369.46. About 791,383 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 07/05/2018 – PENTAGON, LOCKHEED AGREE ON CORROSION REPAIR PLAN: DOCUMENT; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin beats profit estimate, raises 2018 forecast; 03/04/2018 – Supersonic Jet With Less Noise? Lockheed Wins NASA Award to Try; 20/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 16/03/2018 – New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry; 21/04/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus ready for compromises on new fighter jet project – Welt am Sonntag; 08/03/2018 – MBDA and Lockheed form joint venture for German missile defence project; 11/04/2018 – MTU Signs $135 Million Contracts With Lockheed Martin

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $847.84M for 35.40 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

