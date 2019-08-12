Ashfield Capital Partners Position in Carters (CRI) Lowered by $2.18 Million; Cincinnati Insurance Company Increases Stake in Home Depot Ord (HD)

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.91M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 70.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 21,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 9,266 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $934,000, down from 31,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 495,650 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees FY Sales Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees Adj EPS Up 12%; 12/03/2018 Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – CPSC: CARTER’S RECALLS CHILDREN’S CARDIGAN SETS ON CHOKE HAZARD; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,757 shares to 338,558 shares, valued at $39.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 37,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.61 per share. CRI’s profit will be $74.34 million for 13.03 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.08% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). First Citizens National Bank & Trust & Tru Co holds 0.05% or 4,120 shares in its portfolio. 4,970 are held by Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Liability has 0.89% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Vanguard Grp accumulated 3.95 million shares. Moreover, Trustmark Retail Bank Department has 0% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 4 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 56,327 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Liability has 10,788 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Polaris Cap Management Ltd accumulated 415,601 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Inc owns 554,640 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 46,969 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 0.03% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.03% or 710,235 shares. Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.26% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.01% or 215,090 shares.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.