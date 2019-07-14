Ashfield Capital Partners Position in Abbvie (ABBV) Cut by $551,920; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Northeast Investment Management Has Boosted Stake by $765,882 as Stock Value Rose

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 6,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,643 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, down from 116,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 12.90M shares traded or 46.74% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 6,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,170 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.74M, up from 245,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,893 shares to 183,102 shares, valued at $14.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,093 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability invested in 9,027 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Oakworth Cap Incorporated owns 42,853 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd reported 2.79% stake. Moreover, Intersect Capital Lc has 3.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 62,848 were reported by Town And Country Financial Bank And Communication Dba First Bankers Communication. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Retail Bank Of America De has 77.99M shares. The Maryland-based Ithaka Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 6.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fiduciary Co accumulated 2.83% or 892,840 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs invested in 0.91% or 35,830 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 54,532 shares. Moreover, Ci Invests has 1.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.75M shares. Decatur Mgmt owns 266,150 shares for 6.07% of their portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 160,197 shares or 4.38% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Invest Advsr Ltd Company has 2% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.04% or 6,100 shares. Capstone Investment Ltd owns 17,036 shares. Gibraltar Cap Mgmt owns 32,393 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co has invested 0.65% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). City has 0.76% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Convergence Inv Ltd Llc has 68,658 shares. 8,166 were reported by Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp. Novare Capital Management stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Css Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.01% or 2,899 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 1.10M shares stake. 28,523 are owned by Navellier & Assocs. Roberts Glore And Il holds 25,216 shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 45,200 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock or 30,400 shares.

