Ashfield Capital Partners Lowered By $2.13 Million Its Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Position; Atria Investments Has Lifted Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Position By $651,434

Atria Investments Llc increased Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) stake by 186.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atria Investments Llc acquired 10,507 shares as Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)’s stock rose 5.44%. The Atria Investments Llc holds 16,155 shares with $1.01 million value, up from 5,648 last quarter. Texas Roadhouse Inc now has $3.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.18. About 807,297 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased Mettler Toledo International (MTD) stake by 85.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 2,950 shares as Mettler Toledo International (MTD)’s stock rose 2.38%. The Ashfield Capital Partners Llc holds 502 shares with $363,000 value, down from 3,452 last quarter. Mettler Toledo International now has $16.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $663.68. About 124,586 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Spruce Point Capital Management Releases A Strong Sell Research Opinion On Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mettler Toledo EPS beats by $0.08, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 7,757 shares to 338,558 valued at $39.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 2,143 shares and now owns 29,879 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Ltd Liability Com holds 244,475 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 11,911 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.36% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 85,238 shares. Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Liability owns 350 shares. Trust Communications Of Oklahoma stated it has 1,400 shares. 896 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 33,190 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 395 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth holds 0% or 2 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Incorporated has invested 2.34% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Principal Fin Group Inc has invested 0.32% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Huntington Bancorp stated it has 162 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fin Corporation has invested 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.02% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 24,026 shares.

Atria Investments Llc decreased Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) stake by 2,338 shares to 3,240 valued at $471,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) stake by 11,869 shares and now owns 91,898 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $992,439 activity. $992,439 worth of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) was bought by ZARLEY JAMES R on Wednesday, May 1.

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Texas Roadhouse Analysts Pick At Q2 Results – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Capital Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 0.02% or 35,341 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 88 shares. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Llc owns 403 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shine Advisory Incorporated invested in 84 shares or 0% of the stock. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp owns 546,020 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 26,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap owns 21,260 shares. 16,990 are held by Paloma Prns Mgmt. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). 1.15M were reported by Nordea Management Ab. 3,797 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Century Companies Incorporated owns 109,861 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 35,110 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Roadhouse has $70 highest and $6100 lowest target. $64.75’s average target is 31.66% above currents $49.18 stock price. Texas Roadhouse had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Hold”.