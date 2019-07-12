Ashfield Capital Partners Lifted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $2.07 Million; As Pnc (PNC) Shares Rose, Holder Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lifted Its Holding

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 38,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.92 million, up from 237,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $57.84. About 7.53M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Pnc (PNC) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 2,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,114 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 101,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Pnc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $141.4. About 858,446 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. Shares for $624,099 were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J. On Thursday, February 21 the insider Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,779 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 17,852 shares. The Kentucky-based Farmers Bank has invested 0.57% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.01% or 2,608 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa reported 2,599 shares. Maryland Cap invested in 0.04% or 2,471 shares. The Missouri-based Monetary Mngmt Group Incorporated has invested 0.87% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Gemmer Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,888 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. M&R Cap Mgmt has 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,853 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 12,572 shares. Advisors Asset holds 25,857 shares. Dodge And Cox accumulated 0% or 18,680 shares. Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 0.47% or 68,333 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 1.13% or 140,832 shares. Regal Inv Llc owns 16,169 shares. Grace And White Ny has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lvm Mgmt Ltd Mi has 381,921 shares for 4.73% of their portfolio. Petrus Co Lta reported 131,703 shares. Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.08% or 32,336 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,472 shares. Diversified Tru invested in 0.46% or 174,358 shares. 750,000 were accumulated by Bp Public Limited Com. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 7,317 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Limited owns 220,810 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Management has invested 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cibc National Bank Usa reported 29,440 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.81% or 192,863 shares. Timber Creek Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 42,164 shares.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 2,950 shares to 502 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 10,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,758 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.