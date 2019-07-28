Ashfield Capital Partners Increased Adobe (ADBE) Holding; As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Share Price Rose, Diversified Trust Co Trimmed Its Holding by $1.06 Million

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,482 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 52,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500.

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 36.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 7,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 20,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $170.1. About 516,053 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range; 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis; 16/04/2018 – TESARO INC – EXPECT TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN MSI-H ENDOMETRIAL COHORT OF GARNET TRIAL BY END OF YEAR; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins $200M Contract in Australia; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.34-Adj EPS $1.39; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $17.57 million activity. $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay. Morris Donna sold $3.45 million worth of stock or 13,804 shares. Rencher Bradley also sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $251.52M for 27.98 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

