Ashfield Capital Partners Holds Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT); Harber Asset Management Increases Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC)

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 52.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 9,556 shares as the company's stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 27,675 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.06 million, up from 18,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $394.67. About 663,800 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500.

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 25,936 shares as the company's stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 187,824 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.01M, up from 161,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 804,070 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.



Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 588,106 shares to 475,329 shares, valued at $9.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 127,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,065 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.



Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $937.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,898 shares to 88,433 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,161 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).