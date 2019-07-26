Ashfield Capital Partners Holding in Danaher Del (DHR) Lifted as Shares Rose; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Lowered Its Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Position by $435,224

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (DHR) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,562 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 100,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 1.25M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 108,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.05% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 30.39 million shares traded or 77.93% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $911.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,899 shares to 109,643 shares, valued at $8.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 21,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,266 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Cap Ltd invested in 0.07% or 5,096 shares. Allen Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 83,041 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset LP accumulated 1,616 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 233,898 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price reported 83,986 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corporation has 1,990 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.29% or 51,385 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Griffin Asset Management holds 1.27% or 68,147 shares. Cap Intll Sarl accumulated 1.18% or 71,300 shares. Bamco Inc Ny holds 0% or 1,415 shares in its portfolio. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 0.39% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 4,465 are held by Wagner Bowman Management. Essex Finance Service owns 6,788 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.15% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B & Incorporated has 270,150 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership reported 3.18M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Paloma Partners Mgmt Company holds 0.02% or 137,778 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 380,453 shares. Susquehanna Intl Llp has 724,715 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.04% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.22 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associates, New York-based fund reported 42,297 shares. United Cap Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 13,286 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 1.25M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California-based Primecap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.05% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Asset Management Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 78,289 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 704,664 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.6% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 1.76M shares.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 123,955 shares to 243,134 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 31,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

