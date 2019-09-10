Ashfield Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Position; WSFS Financial (WSFS)’s Sentiment Is 2.83

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased Mettler Toledo International (MTD) stake by 85.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 2,950 shares as Mettler Toledo International (MTD)’s stock rose 2.38%. The Ashfield Capital Partners Llc holds 502 shares with $363,000 value, down from 3,452 last quarter. Mettler Toledo International now has $15.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $673.4. About 9,633 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS) investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 113 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 40 trimmed and sold stock positions in WSFS Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 40.19 million shares, up from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding WSFS Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 34 Increased: 64 New Position: 49.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding firm for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. It operates through three divisions: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It has a 14.36 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $47.68M for 11.98 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.27% EPS growth.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc holds 3.01% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation for 84,616 shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 384,662 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.71% invested in the company for 260,100 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 36,726 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). First Mercantile Trust has 0.24% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 1,400 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 36,632 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 4,447 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 657 shares. Fernwood Investment Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 350 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Gateway Invest Advisers invested 0.01% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Bamco Ny has 540,358 shares. Robecosam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 22,208 shares. First Advsr Lp holds 14,516 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jennison Associate reported 31,602 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Capital Counsel Ltd Llc stated it has 11.59% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 2,100 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0.21% or 3,400 shares.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 EPS, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $134.74 million for 29.48 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

