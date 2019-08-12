Ashfield Capital Partners Has Trimmed Carters (CRI) Position as Share Price Declined; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Saybrook Capital Increased Stake

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.33. About 2.05M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 70.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 21,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 9,266 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $934,000, down from 31,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $86.05. About 86,437 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul

