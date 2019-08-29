Ashfield Capital Partners Has Raised Its Monroe Cap (MRCC) Stake; Gap (GPS) Holder Amp Capital Investors LTD Decreased Holding by $2.89 Million

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 45.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 111,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 131,782 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, down from 243,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 4.05M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 23/04/2018 – Old Navy to open 60 stores this year, driving Gap’s growth; 08/05/2018 – Bridging the Gap partners with local organizations to distribute 300 computers and internet access to rural Colorado community; 23/04/2018 – Gap will open 60 more Old Navy stores across the U.S. in 2018; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to `Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to ‘Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 10/04/2018 – Gap Inc.: Board Member Katherine Tsang Not Standing for Re-Election; 17/04/2018 – Gap Expanding Its Subscription Box Service To Children’s Pjs — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Gap Misses Views but Mantains Guidance — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – Avaya Ends the Gap between Unified Communications and Team Collaboration; 24/05/2018 – GAP AFFIRMS 2018 YEAR EPS

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Monroe Cap Corp (MRCC) by 817.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 107,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.18% . The institutional investor held 120,736 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 13,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Monroe Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 48,897 shares traded. Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) has declined 15.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCC News: 17/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Recapitalization of Atlas Sign Industries, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to five classes of notes issued by Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd; 27/03/2018 – PE Wire: Monroe Capital appoints Vice President; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Monroe Capital Mml Clo Vi, Ltd; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO VI, Ltd./LLC; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 29/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Hires Karin Kovacic as Managing Director; 27/03/2018 – MONROE CAPITAL HIRES RYAN FLANDERS AS VICE PRESIDENT; 20/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Closes $456.30 Million Collateralized Loan Obligation Transaction; 14/03/2018 MONROE CAPITAL CORP – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE OF $278.7 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold MRCC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.42 million shares or 10.17% less from 3.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 147,570 are held by Muzinich And Com. Bancshares Of America De holds 14,559 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 143,524 shares. Mackenzie Financial owns 0% invested in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) for 31,879 shares. Pnc Serv Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Oppenheimer And reported 79,456 shares stake. Salzhauer Michael holds 52,438 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Advisory Research Incorporated holds 0.01% in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) or 43,670 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 14,682 shares. 55,587 are owned by Stephens Incorporated Ar. North Star Investment Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 20,250 shares. Blair William Com Il, Illinois-based fund reported 757,717 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 16,257 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 120,736 are owned by Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited Company. Finance Counselors Inc holds 0.01% or 12,670 shares.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 10,835 shares to 1,758 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 13,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,715 shares, and cut its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 10,879 shares to 74,644 shares, valued at $14.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 19,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,707 shares, and has risen its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 189,506 were reported by Hudson Bay Cap Management L P. Beddow Capital Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 7,700 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 220,230 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 393,275 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 7,213 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 361,853 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 411,000 shares. Asset Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 19,298 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 139,372 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 510,652 are owned by Element Limited. Arizona State Retirement has 41,016 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 772,365 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 34,765 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0.01% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS).