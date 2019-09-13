Ashfield Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Holding in Chevron New (CVX) as Shares Rose; Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Increased Sony (SNE) Holding by $47.36 Million; Share Value Rose

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 31.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 910,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 3.83 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.75M, up from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.4. About 29,837 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 15/03/2018 – Variety: Michael Helfand and Joe Matukewicz Named Co-Heads of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: David Massey’s New Joint Venture With Sony Set To Launch In July; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Sony’s Ratings To Baa2/P-2 From Baa3/P-3, Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – SONY: GAIN VALUED AT 105B YEN BASED ON CURRENT SPOTIFY PRICE; 23/05/2018 – New Sony chief says artificial intelligence key to its survival; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY EPS Y388.32 Vs EPS Y58.07; 21/05/2018 – MUBADALA-LED INVESTOR GROUP, SONY REACH PACT FOR SONY TO BUY; 13/05/2018 – Variety: Sony Pictures Classics Circling `Fall of the American Empire’; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp Raises FY Dividend to Y27.50 Vs Y20.00; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: New firm tapped to lead former Sony Building renovations

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 2,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 143,689 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.88 million, down from 146,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $121.74. About 304,360 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 409,004 shares to 2.79M shares, valued at $212.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $937.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,599 shares to 56,601 shares, valued at $10.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 9,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.10 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

