Ashfield Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Holding in Carters (CRI) by $2.18 Million; Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Lifted Its Home Depot Ord (HD) Holding by $3.82 Million; Share Value Rose

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 70.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 21,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 9,266 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $934,000, down from 31,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 240,145 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $218.21. About 2.33 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video)

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.61 per share. CRI’s profit will be $74.33M for 13.16 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.84% EPS growth.

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.07 from last year's $1.61 per share. CRI's profit will be $74.33M for 13.16 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.84% EPS growth.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 384 shares to 12,146 shares, valued at $14.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

