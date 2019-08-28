Ashfield Capital Partners Has Lowered Cerner (CERN) Holding; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Shorts Increased By 2.02%

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) had an increase of 2.02% in short interest. THC’s SI was 10.52M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.02% from 10.31M shares previously. With 1.63 million avg volume, 7 days are for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)’s short sellers to cover THC’s short positions. The SI to Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s float is 10.51%. The stock decreased 5.98% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 1.47M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PURCHASED REMAINING 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN UNITED SURGICAL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL OWNED BY WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE; 29/05/2018 – Tenet Bd Appoints Two Independent Directors; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Eliminating Executive Committee as Standing Committee of Board; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-lnsured Employers; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Marie Quintana Named Chief Marketing Officer; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-Insured; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.36 TO $1.70, EST. 92C; 05/03/2018 Tenet Announces Governance Enhancements

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased Cerner Corp (CERN) stake by 46.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 28,799 shares as Cerner Corp (CERN)’s stock rose 7.42%. The Ashfield Capital Partners Llc holds 33,111 shares with $1.89M value, down from 61,910 last quarter. Cerner Corp now has $21.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $68.19. About 1.66M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 3,525 shares to 153,154 valued at $23.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Goldman Sachs Etf Tr stake by 9,962 shares and now owns 67,436 shares. Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cerner Corp has $8500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $76.14’s average target is 11.66% above currents $68.19 stock price. Cerner Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, August 16. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, July 8. Morgan Stanley maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Friday, August 23 with “Underweight” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, May 21. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 10. Canaccord Genuity maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) rating on Friday, May 24. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $7700 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Ltd Liability holds 1.74% or 128,810 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Management has 0.72% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 151 were accumulated by Farmers Merchants Inc. Raymond James Svcs reported 17,565 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Finance holds 808 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Acropolis Investment Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Amica Retiree Tru holds 7,331 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Comerica State Bank stated it has 73,201 shares. Horan Mngmt stated it has 48,859 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0.02% or 949 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Robecosam Ag has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has invested 0.08% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 4,756 shares.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.40 million for 27.50 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SYNH or CERN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cerner Leads New Era of Health Care Innovation – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cerner, Lifecenters Revolutionize Senior Living; Launch Patient-Focused Wellness Communities – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Starboard Value shrinks stake in Cerner – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity. GREISCH JOHN J also bought $608,130 worth of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) shares.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Aurora Cannabis May Have Made a Big Mistake By Not Partnering With a Beverage Company – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tenet Healthcare: Getting Ready For A Spin – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week In Cannabis: Linton Bullish On Canopy; Miley Cyrus, Sarah Silverman, Other Celebs Back Cannabis Company; Canada’s New R&D License; And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tenet Q2 beats expectations; guidance maintained – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tenet to roll over $4.2B of debt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $19.60 million activity. GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – LLC also bought $16.23M worth of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) shares.