Ashfield Capital Partners Has Lowered By $3.06 Million Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding; Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anadarko Petroleum has $7600 highest and $65 lowest target. $72’s average target is -1.06% below currents $72.77 stock price. Anadarko Petroleum had 16 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7500 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. See Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Tudor Pickering Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Johnson Rice Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 35.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 8,417 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Ashfield Capital Partners Llc holds 15,369 shares with $5.59 million value, down from 23,786 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $205.81B valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $9.2 during the last trading session, reaching $365.74. About 1.29 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 25/04/2018 – Boeing already makes billions selling airplanes – now it expects to make billions more fixing them; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER; 02/05/2018 – BOEING’S TOP PRIORITY IS INVESTING IN INNOVATION: CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 95 investors sold Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. York Mngmt Global Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.77% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 2.02M shares. Bardin Hill Prtn Lp reported 503,877 shares or 4.92% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability holds 2.06% or 593,600 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 10,850 shares. Addison invested in 0.35% or 7,075 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.06% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.03% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 2.26 million shares. 1,182 are owned by Estabrook Mgmt. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 213,450 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,592 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 27,257 shares. Kistler accumulated 250 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs holds 0.02% or 500 shares. Eagle Management Limited Liability holds 0.71% or 2.87 million shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd holds 0.11% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 6.49 million shares.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of gas and oil properties. The company has market cap of $36.56 billion. It operates through three divisions: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids .

The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 213.46% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore And reported 12,154 shares. Portland Global Advsrs Llc, a Maine-based fund reported 1,367 shares. 6,104 were reported by Blue Chip Inc. Blume Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 75 shares. Granite Investment Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 4,721 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 125,250 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Capital Inc has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lesa Sroufe And Communications holds 1,262 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% or 61,391 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 9,479 shares. Putnam Lc holds 0.6% or 734,122 shares. Webster Bank N A reported 17,901 shares. Pure Advsr stated it has 4,340 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Llc holds 2.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 175,370 shares. Moreover, Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management Inc has 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Among 3 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $422.67’s average target is 15.57% above currents $365.74 stock price. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wolfe Research downgraded the shares of BA in report on Thursday, July 25 to “Peer Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, May 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 11.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 39.24 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 9,556 shares to 27,675 valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 3,674 shares and now owns 59,574 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Prn) was raised too.