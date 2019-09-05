Ashfield Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding by $594,836; Hsbc Holdings Plc Increased Position in Mylan N V (MYL) by $3.51 Million

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 52,204 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64 million, up from 49,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $298.28. About 1.20 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 970.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 125,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 138,102 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 12,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 3.37M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 24/04/2018 – AT LEAST TWO COMPANIES ARE ON TRACK TO BE INDICTED IN THE COMING MONTHS, IN ADDITION TO SEVERAL EXECUTIVES – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 52.9%; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals From the European Commission and TGA Australia for Biosimilar Insulin Glargine Semglee; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 06/04/2018 – Mylan Strengthens Its Capital Structure by Extending Its Debt Maturities with a Successful $1.5 Billion Bond Offering; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Certain Employees at Mylan SpA Unit Were Served With Search Warrants on April 18; 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 27/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan and local union agree on buyout terms

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 28,799 shares to 33,111 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 3,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,590 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (Put) (NYSE:BXP) by 3,200 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CVX) by 24,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,900 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

