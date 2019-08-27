Ashfield Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $1.74 Million; Stock Declined; Franco Nev (FNV) Market Valuation Rose While Cannell Peter B & Company Has Trimmed by $1.81 Million Its Holding

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 4,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,786 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, up from 19,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $356.12. About 2.72 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 08/05/2018 – BOEING ’18 NET ORDERS INCLUDE 71 FOR 787; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Lion Air Deal Valued at Approximately $6.24 Billion at List Prices; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN THE SERIES A FUNDING ROUND FOR CO’S INVESTMENT IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Franco Nev Corp (FNV) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 24,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The hedge fund held 265,225 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91 million, down from 289,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Franco Nev Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $98.31. About 455,668 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,250 shares to 5,095 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 3,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,900 shares to 8,498 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,643 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 147,633 shares. Bender Robert Associates reported 4,512 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.58% or 17,856 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amer Money Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Yhb Advisors has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bangor Bank & Trust owns 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,394 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sensato Investors Limited Company holds 0.11% or 1,047 shares. Family Firm Incorporated has 0.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jackson Square Partners Limited Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 54,528 shares. Donaldson Mgmt Lc reported 111,665 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Com invested in 48,956 shares. Df Dent & invested in 884 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Css Lc Il stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).