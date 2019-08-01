Ashfield Capital Partners Has Increased Stake in V F (VFC) by $354,836; Amer Intl Grp (AIG) Shareholder Washington Trust Company Trimmed Holding by $646,996 as Share Price Rose

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 4,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 155,958 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 151,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.22. About 40,965 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Amer Intl Grp (AIG) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company analyzed 13,204 shares as the company's stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 217,314 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86M, down from 230,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Amer Intl Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $48.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 289,660 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. 8,894 shares were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C, worth $759,462.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,532 shares to 73,464 shares, valued at $12.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 21,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,266 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust has 0.47% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 27,539 shares. Vantage Investment Llc reported 111,612 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.16% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sageworth Tru Company owns 183 shares. Prudential Financial reported 344,619 shares. 4,752 were accumulated by Alps Advisors Inc. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Shellback Cap LP reported 90,000 shares stake. New York-based Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Davenport And Company Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 34,378 shares. Fiduciary Trust Communication holds 38,036 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 121,646 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa accumulated 2.28% or 230,112 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.09% or 4,988 shares.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America stated it has 2,517 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 0.11% or 48,160 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 82,546 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt New York stated it has 41 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Hbk Invs LP owns 16,981 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). First Republic Inv Mgmt invested in 247,420 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Towercrest Cap Management, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 164,405 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,394 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt invested in 7,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clough Capital Prtnrs LP reported 172,500 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Limited Liability owns 5,310 shares. Scotia accumulated 125,901 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 11.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 11.90 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 32,211 shares to 81,345 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (GVI) by 6,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).