Ashfield Capital Partners Has Increased Its Nike (NKE) Stake by $3.12 Million; Market Value Rose; Banco Santander S A (SAN) Holder Amg National Trust Bank Has Boosted Position

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Banco Santander S A (SAN) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 97,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 591,605 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 493,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Banco Santander S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.77. About 15.28M shares traded or 34.85% up from the average. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 11/04/2018 – SANTANDER UK PLC – OFFER PERIOD EXTENSION SERIES 1125-1126; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S MAINTAINS UNCHANGED THE AAA.MX RATING FOR BANCO SANTANDER MéXICO’S REOPENING OF CERTIFICADOS BURSáTILES; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER SAN.MC – NPLS 4.02 PCT AT END-MARCH; 19/04/2018 – Santander Loses Case on Swaps Disclosure in Spain’s High Court; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER BRASIL SEES ROOM TO GAIN MORE MARKET SHARE: CEO; 14/05/2018 – Santander Eyes Online Business Banking Service in U.K; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER SAN.MC SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 REMAINS POSITIVE; 13/04/2018 – SANTANDER RIO SAYS IT SOLD ARS5B OF FIXED-RATE BONDS AT 25.5%; 27/03/2018 – Moody´s Assigns Debt Ratings To Banco Santander Rio S.A. Expected Issuance; 30/05/2018 – POLAND’S BZ WBK SAYS PLANS EUROBOND ISSUE PROGRAM WORTH UP TO 5 BLN EURO

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 37,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 93,331 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, up from 56,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 8.50M shares traded or 33.56% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 122,991 shares. Strategic Financial Ser owns 5,603 shares. Kcm Advisors Limited Co has 179,225 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 1.57 million shares. Da Davidson Company stated it has 144,357 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.67% or 32,790 shares. Payden And Rygel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,000 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 30,509 shares. Amp Investors Limited reported 616,761 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ipswich Management Inc has 19,299 shares. At Bank holds 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 3,176 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communications reported 0.15% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.19% or 148,100 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 26,275 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Using Nike to Increase Our Focus on Consumer Stocks – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 21,848 shares to 9,266 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,643 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

More notable recent Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Banco Santander: Looking Forward To The Dividend Announcement – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Wsj.com published: “Regulators Approve Bitcoin Venture Backed by NYSE Owner – The Wall Street Journal” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) were released by: Techcrunch.com and their article: “Medallia stock up 76% following first day trading on the NYSE – TechCrunch” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banco Santander goes ex-dividend on Monday – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 19,470 shares to 15,739 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 35,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,750 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci (TUR).