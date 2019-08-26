Ashfield Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Stake by $2.13 Million as Shares Rose; Ardevora Asset Management Llp Lowered Repligen (RGEN) Stake by $1.01 Million; Stock Value Rose

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 502 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, down from 3,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $20.84 during the last trading session, reaching $642.84. About 224,319 shares traded or 19.62% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 594,977 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.15M, down from 612,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $90.86. About 437,193 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.77 million shares or 0.33% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Benin Mngmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 8,984 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 1,529 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,527 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Co holds 38,839 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Texas-based Ranger Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 2.26% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Kbc Nv has 0.01% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 17,312 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 13,176 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Hanseatic Svcs holds 4,241 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 4,534 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar accumulated 49,706 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 23,600 shares to 295,996 shares, valued at $28.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 41,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs (NYSE:ACN).

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,461 shares to 63,961 shares, valued at $15.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru holds 517 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal & General Public Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Congress Asset Management Ma holds 1.35% or 142,595 shares in its portfolio. Cap Guardian Com reported 0% stake. Robecosam Ag reported 22,208 shares stake. Moreover, First Manhattan Commerce has 0.36% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 2,096 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.52% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). 600 are held by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Advisor Prtn Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Canada Pension Plan Board has 13,797 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 654 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rampart Investment Co Limited Company reported 906 shares. Creative Planning reported 638 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co holds 563 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

