Ashfield Capital Partners Has Cut Cerner (CERN) Position by $1.64 Million as Share Value Rose; Caredx (CDNA) Market Value Rose While Gagnon Securities Lowered Its Stake by $7.15 Million

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 46.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 28,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 33,111 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 61,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 1.62M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 230,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.50M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 440,787 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $190.79M for 28.54 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

