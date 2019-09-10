Ashfield Capital Partners Has Boosted Monroe Cap (MRCC) Stake; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Cut By $7.30 Million Its Jack In The Box (Call) (JACK) Holding

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased Jack In The Box Inc (Call) (JACK) stake by 38.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 90,121 shares as Jack In The Box Inc (Call) (JACK)’s stock declined 6.64%. The Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp holds 145,500 shares with $11.79 million value, down from 235,621 last quarter. Jack In The Box Inc (Call) now has $2.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $88.15. About 16,769 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased Monroe Cap Corp (MRCC) stake by 817.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc acquired 107,574 shares as Monroe Cap Corp (MRCC)’s stock declined 7.18%. The Ashfield Capital Partners Llc holds 120,736 shares with $1.47 million value, up from 13,162 last quarter. Monroe Cap Corp now has $210.37M valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 14,583 shares traded. Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) has declined 15.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCC News: 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Corporation’s NII Rises – NAV Sinks; 20/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Closes $456.30 Million Collateralized Loan Obligation Transaction; 27/03/2018 – MONROE CAPITAL HIRES RYAN FLANDERS AS VICE PRESIDENT; 17/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Recapitalization of Atlas Sign Industries, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Monroe Capital Mml Clo Vi, Ltd; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 42 Cents/Share; 27/03/2018 – PE Wire: Monroe Capital appoints Vice President; 14/03/2018 – Monroe Capital 4Q Net Asset Value $13.77/Share

More notable recent Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Monroe Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter Distribution of $0.35 Per Share – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monroe Capital (MRCC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Monroe Capital Corporation BDC Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Monroe Capital Corporation BDC Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MRCC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.42 million shares or 10.17% less from 3.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Communication Inc, New York-based fund reported 10,802 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). 33,273 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. The Washington-based Freestone Capital Lc has invested 0.01% in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) for 260 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt owns 20,250 shares. Counselors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Salzhauer Michael accumulated 52,438 shares or 0.31% of the stock. National Bank Of America De holds 14,559 shares. Bokf Na owns 39,000 shares. Nordea Management Ab holds 58 shares. Asset Inc owns 205,958 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Gp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 2,000 shares. Advisory Research holds 0.01% in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) or 43,670 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Limited has 39,599 shares.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 2,900 shares to 8,498 valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 28,799 shares and now owns 33,111 shares. Ishares Tr (IWF) was reduced too.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jack Ma exits as China tech 2.0 unease sets in – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About Jack in the Box Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JACK) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Investors May Find Jack in the Box Appetizing Now – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Simpson Manufacturing, Verizon Communications, Coca-Cola and Jack in the Box highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advisors reported 0.03% stake. 1,585 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability holds 107,715 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Renaissance Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 154,400 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 43,182 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc owns 0.32% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 16,134 shares. Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,112 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Highstreet Asset Management reported 24 shares stake. Qs holds 30,586 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc holds 9,675 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 6,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jack In The Box Inc has $10500 highest and $6900 lowest target. $87.67’s average target is -0.54% below currents $88.15 stock price. Jack In The Box Inc had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Friday, August 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, May 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on Tuesday, May 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $7800 target in Friday, August 9 report. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush on Friday, August 9 to “Outperform”.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $23.50M for 23.44 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.