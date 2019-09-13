Ashfield Capital Partners Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding By $3.01 Million; Navigator Holdings LTD. Ordinary Shares (marshall (NVGS) Shorts Lowered By 27.92%

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 16.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc acquired 21,634 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Ashfield Capital Partners Llc holds 150,156 shares with $20.97 million value, up from 128,522 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $250.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company has market cap of $543.25 million. The firm provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. It currently has negative earnings. As of July 12, 2017, it operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Advsrs has 0.61% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westend Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 243,254 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Brinker Inc has 0.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 109,750 shares. 25,072 were accumulated by Fruth Inv Mgmt. Clark Mngmt Group holds 6,419 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Management holds 91,206 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated has invested 0.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Finance Advisory Gru stated it has 1,682 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. General Investors Com holds 50,000 shares. Aldebaran Inc holds 3.17% or 32,881 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 86,155 shares. Glenview Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2.38% stake. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Com New York has invested 2.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cutter And Brokerage owns 8,747 shares.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (Prn) (VGK) stake by 8,815 shares to 34,880 valued at $1.92M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 4,898 shares and now owns 88,433 shares. Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67's average target is 12.49% above currents $137.5 stock price.