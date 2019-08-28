Ashfield Capital Partners Decreased Its Cerner (CERN) Holding by $1.64 Million as Stock Value Rose; Portland General Electric Co (POR) Holder Sterling Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $2.55 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co (POR) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 568,017 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.45M, down from 618,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Portland General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 117,736 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 46.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 28,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 33,111 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 61,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.57. About 176,950 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Inc reported 0.03% stake. Prudential Fincl holds 548,083 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. American Century holds 0.01% or 260,720 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 231,524 shares. Renaissance Techs owns 2.29 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). 85,360 are owned by Raymond James & Associates. California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Strs Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Kbc Nv owns 13,727 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Huber Cap Management Limited Com has 109,514 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Somerville Kurt F owns 0.05% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 5,124 shares. Asset Mgmt One Com owns 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 48,100 shares. Globeflex Cap LP holds 47 shares.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 56,743 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $79.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 26,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Tyson Foods Earnings Top Views – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “The Green New Deal’s Unlikely Winners – Forbes” published on March 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Dividend Stocks With Growth on the Horizon – Investorplace.com” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PGE offers rebate to pay customers who cut energy use – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.40 million for 27.65 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,817 shares to 81,940 shares, valued at $15.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monroe Cap Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 107,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cerner’s Chief People Officer to Retire Nasdaq:CERN – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cerner (CERN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Consider Cerner (CERN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner exec: New partnership will use data to drive down drug costs – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.