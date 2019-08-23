Ashfield Capital Partners Boosted Fedex (FDX) Position by $817,939; Stock Value Declined; Serengeti Asset Management LP Stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Has Decreased by $1.17 Million as Stock Rose

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 117,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 537,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $388.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.65. About 126,032 shares traded or 2.02% up from the average. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 4,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 21,491 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, up from 16,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $158.1. About 1.14M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 12/03/2018 – Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corporation Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – WFMY News 2: #Breaking – FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device”; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to; 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 3,172 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cim Invest Mangement reported 4,124 shares. Essex Services has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Gam Ag accumulated 36,901 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Tdam Usa Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp, New York-based fund reported 3,600 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America reported 686 shares. Burney Commerce stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc has 117,911 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth stated it has 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Leisure Mngmt reported 2,896 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Co invested in 2,556 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Kcm Inv Advsr Lc reported 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Field Main Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). California-based Cohen Mngmt has invested 0.48% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 13,021 shares to 32,715 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 28,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,111 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

