ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of ASGN Incorporated’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.65% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand ASGN Incorporated has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.38% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has ASGN Incorporated and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASGN Incorporated 0.00% 16.20% 7.20% Industry Average 6.28% 46.48% 8.83%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting ASGN Incorporated and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ASGN Incorporated N/A 61 18.95 Industry Average 124.57M 1.99B 20.47

ASGN Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for ASGN Incorporated and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASGN Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.17 1.10 2.65

With average price target of $70, ASGN Incorporated has a potential upside of 19.01%. As a group, Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies have a potential upside of 64.48%. The research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that ASGN Incorporated is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ASGN Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASGN Incorporated -4.88% -15.43% -14.17% -16.79% -30.48% 5.16% Industry Average 3.20% 9.36% 12.74% 29.67% 45.07% 31.66%

For the past year ASGN Incorporated was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

ASGN Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, ASGN Incorporated’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.83 and has 1.83 Quick Ratio. ASGN Incorporated has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ASGN Incorporated’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

ASGN Incorporated has a beta of 1.92 and its 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ASGN Incorporated’s peers are 38.43% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Dividends

ASGN Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ASGN Incorporated’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors ASGN Incorporated.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals. It also provides scientific, engineering, and clinical research staffing and services for temporary and permanent assignments, such as chemists, clinical research associates, clinical lab assistants, engineers, biologists, biochemists, microbiologists, molecular biologists, biostatisticians, drug safety specialists, SAS programmers, medical writers, food scientists, regulatory affairs specialists, lab assistants, and other skilled professionals. This segment serves companies from various industries, as well as advertising agencies and company marketing departments. Its Oxford segment recruits and delivers experienced IT, engineering, and regulatory and compliance consultants to clients for temporary assignments and project engagements; provides permanent placements in technology, engineering, sales, executive, financial, accounting, scientific, legal, and operations positions; and offers locally-based contract and permanent life science professionals to clients with research and development projects. The company's ECS segment delivers solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, software development, IT modernization, and science and engineering. The company was formerly known as On Assignment, Inc. and changed its name to ASGN Incorporated in April 2018. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.