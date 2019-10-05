ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Staffing & Outsourcing Services company, ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ASGN Incorporated has 97.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 61.82% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand ASGN Incorporated has 1.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 10.53% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have ASGN Incorporated and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASGN Incorporated 80,767,393.73% 13.70% 5.80% Industry Average 5.14% 71.13% 8.80%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares ASGN Incorporated and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ASGN Incorporated 50.73M 63 19.72 Industry Average 105.17M 2.04B 22.45

ASGN Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio ASGN Incorporated is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for ASGN Incorporated and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASGN Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.25 2.23

The competitors have a potential upside of 85.64%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ASGN Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASGN Incorporated -1.94% 4.96% 1.55% 0.13% -28.71% 15.69% Industry Average 5.83% 8.66% 18.26% 28.34% 44.47% 35.21%

For the past year ASGN Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ASGN Incorporated are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, ASGN Incorporated’s competitors have 1.79 and 1.79 for Current and Quick Ratio. ASGN Incorporated has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ASGN Incorporated’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

ASGN Incorporated is 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.98. Competitively, ASGN Incorporated’s competitors are 31.55% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

ASGN Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ASGN Incorporated’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors ASGN Incorporated.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals. It also provides scientific, engineering, and clinical research staffing and services for temporary and permanent assignments, such as chemists, clinical research associates, clinical lab assistants, engineers, biologists, biochemists, microbiologists, molecular biologists, biostatisticians, drug safety specialists, SAS programmers, medical writers, food scientists, regulatory affairs specialists, lab assistants, and other skilled professionals. This segment serves companies from various industries, as well as advertising agencies and company marketing departments. Its Oxford segment recruits and delivers experienced IT, engineering, and regulatory and compliance consultants to clients for temporary assignments and project engagements; provides permanent placements in technology, engineering, sales, executive, financial, accounting, scientific, legal, and operations positions; and offers locally-based contract and permanent life science professionals to clients with research and development projects. The company's ECS segment delivers solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, software development, IT modernization, and science and engineering. The company was formerly known as On Assignment, Inc. and changed its name to ASGN Incorporated in April 2018. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.