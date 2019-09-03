ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)’s Financial Results Comparing With nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

We will be contrasting the differences between ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) and nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.38 11.50 nLIGHT Inc. 20 2.57 N/A 0.30 55.35

Table 1 highlights ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. and nLIGHT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. nLIGHT Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than nLIGHT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. and nLIGHT Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 0.00% 12.5% 4.7% nLIGHT Inc. 0.00% 4% 3.4%

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. Its rival nLIGHT Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 7.4 respectively. nLIGHT Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.7% of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares and 92.6% of nLIGHT Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of nLIGHT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. -3.1% 3.55% -2.88% 11.45% -10.15% 16.8% nLIGHT Inc. -5.9% -16.04% -37.28% -12.27% -55.17% -7.54%

For the past year ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. had bullish trend while nLIGHT Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

nLIGHT Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services; and packaging, testing and shipment, and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications; designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells electronic components and telecommunications equipment motherboards; develops, sells, and leases real estate properties; and produces substrates. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.