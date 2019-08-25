ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Both ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) and Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.38 11.50 Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 112 4.92 N/A 3.00 37.50

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. and Mellanox Technologies Ltd. Mellanox Technologies Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. and Mellanox Technologies Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 0.00% 12.5% 4.7% Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 10.5% 8.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. are 1.2 and 0.9. Competitively, Mellanox Technologies Ltd. has 3.4 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mellanox Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. and Mellanox Technologies Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 0 4 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. is $125.75, which is potential 18.10% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.7% of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares and 79.8% of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. -3.1% 3.55% -2.88% 11.45% -10.15% 16.8% Mellanox Technologies Ltd. -1.38% 0.46% -6.54% 28.65% 42.92% 21.91%

For the past year ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. has weaker performance than Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Mellanox Technologies Ltd. beats ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services; and packaging, testing and shipment, and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications; designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells electronic components and telecommunications equipment motherboards; develops, sells, and leases real estate properties; and produces substrates. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solution for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale Web 2.0, and cloud data centers; and Ethernet adapters. It also provides adapters to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as ICs or standard card form factors with PCI express interfaces; and switch ICs and systems to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems OEMs to create switching equipment. In addition, the company supports server operating systems, including Linux, Windows, AIX, HPUX, Solaris, and VxWorks. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, a network of sales representatives, and independent distributors worldwide. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with HPE to advance innovations in computing and machine learning platforms; and collaborations with Microsemi Corporation and Celestica to develop a reference architecture for NVM express over fabrics applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.