ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) Reaches $4.58 Formed H&S; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) formed H&S with $4.17 target or 9.00% below today’s $4.58 share price. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) has $9.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.58. About 215,375 shares traded. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) has declined 10.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ASX News: 23/03/2018 – ASE 2311.TW SAYS UNIT UNIVERSAL SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIAL SHANGHAI 601231.SS PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 2.7 BLN YUAN BONDS; 30/05/2018 – ASE INDUSTRIAL HOLDING 3711.TW SAYS ITS UNIT TO ACQUIRE EQUIPMENT FOR T$412.4 MLN; 18/03/2018 – Foreign banks step up in Taiwan; 24/05/2018 – ASE INDUSTRIAL HOLDING 3711.TW SAYS UNIT BUYS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.0 BLN; 06/03/2018 Hunting Introduces Advanced Semi-Premium Connection; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 06/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR GETS BITMAIN ORDERS: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 07/03/2018 – Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Feb Rev NT$19.00B; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN

Among 2 analysts covering Brown N Group PLC (LON:BWNG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Brown N Group PLC has GBX 140 highest and GBX 125 lowest target. GBX 132.50’s average target is 22.46% above currents GBX 108.2 stock price. Brown N Group PLC had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Jefferies. Berenberg maintained the shares of BWNG in report on Friday, May 10 with “Hold” rating. See N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 120.00 New Target: GBX 140.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 120.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 95.00 New Target: GBX 125.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 100.00 Maintain

The stock increased 1.12% or GBX 1.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 108.2. About 3,099 shares traded. N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

N Brown Group PLC operates as a digital fashion retailer primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. The company has market cap of 308.83 million GBP. The firm offers clients a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brand names. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides financial services.