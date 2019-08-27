ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) Reaches $4.37 After 9.00% Up Move; NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Had 2 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NetApp has $89 highest and $4100 lowest target. $58.29’s average target is 25.33% above currents $46.51 stock price. NetApp had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. Piper Jaffray downgraded NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) rating on Friday, August 2. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $4800 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. See NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) latest ratings:

The stock of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 264,802 shares traded. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) has declined 10.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ASX News: 14/05/2018 – Advanced Semiconductor Engineering 1Q Net Profit NT$2.10B Vs NT$2.56B; 18/03/2018 – Foreign banks step up in Taiwan; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 21/03/2018 – Advanced Semiconductor Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Feb Rev NT$19.00B; 10/04/2018 – Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Mar Rev NT$22.37B; 03/04/2018 – Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 24/05/2018 – 29th Annual ASE Scientific Sessions Feature Integration of Cutting-Edge Technology and Record Number of Research PostersThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $9.68 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $4.76 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ASX worth $871.20M more.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.68 billion. It operates through Packaging, Testing, and Electronic Manufacturing Services divisions. It has a 14.1 P/E ratio. The firm offers packaging services, including various packages, such as flip-chip ball grid array , flip-chip chip scale package, advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 2.33M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B

