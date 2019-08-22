ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) Comparison side by side

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) compete with each other in the Semiconductor – Broad Line sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.38 11.50 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 19 3.61 N/A 0.99 23.30

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 0.00% 12.5% 4.7% Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 9.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. are 1.2 and 0.9. Competitively, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has 1.8 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $18.27 consensus price target and a -20.53% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.7% and 82.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. -3.1% 3.55% -2.88% 11.45% -10.15% 16.8% Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 1.14% 2.91% 35.68% 63.37% 30.44% 80.58%

For the past year ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. was less bullish than Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Summary

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation beats on 12 of the 11 factors ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services; and packaging, testing and shipment, and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications; designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells electronic components and telecommunications equipment motherboards; develops, sells, and leases real estate properties; and produces substrates. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT). This segment also offers wireless IoT connectivity solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR and NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAm, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nvSRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, and specialty memories and clocks. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, handsets, PC peripherals, mobile devices, networking, telecommunications, video, data communications, and medical markets. It sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force to direct original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company has a strategic foundry partnership with HuaHong Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and United Microelectronics Corporation. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.