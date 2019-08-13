Ascential Plc (LON:ASCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs; Shorts at Smartsheet Class A (SMAR) Lowered By 11.2%

Smartsheet Inc Class A (NYSE:SMAR) had a decrease of 11.2% in short interest. SMAR’s SI was 3.15M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.2% from 3.54M shares previously. With 2.06 million avg volume, 2 days are for Smartsheet Inc Class A (NYSE:SMAR)’s short sellers to cover SMAR’s short positions. The SI to Smartsheet Inc Class A’s float is 8.76%. The stock decreased 4.69% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.09. About 1.27 million shares traded. Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) has risen 140.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SMAR News: 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Madrona Venture Group Expands Capital for Entrepreneurs in the Pacific Northwest — Announces a New $300 Million Fund for Early-Stage Technology Companies; 10/05/2018 – CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS REPORTS 19.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SMARTSHEET INC AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Smartsheet Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 01/05/2018 Smartsheet Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional; 22/05/2018 – SMARTSHEET INC SMAR.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING – TRADERS

Today, Goldman Sachs reaffirmed their Buy rating on Ascential Plc (LON:ASCL)‘s stock in a research note revealed to clients.

The stock decreased 1.15% or GBX 4.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 362.2. About 229,357 shares traded. Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ascential plc operates as an international business-to-business media firm in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.46 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes large-scale exhibitions, congresses, and festivals where clients come together to form business relationships and transact. It has a 7.19 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s principal services and products include Cannes Lions, a festival for creativity in the branded communications industry; Spring and Autumn Fair trade exhibitions; and Money20/20, a payments and financial services congress.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. The company has market cap of $4.91 billion. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.