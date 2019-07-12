Ascential Plc (LON:ASCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Analysts at Deutsche Bank; RJD GREEN (RJDG) Shorts Down By 70.11%

Today, Deutsche Bank reconfirmed their Buy rating on Ascential Plc (LON:ASCL)‘s stock in a report sent to investors and clients.

RJD GREEN INC (OTCMKTS:RJDG) had a decrease of 70.11% in short interest. RJDG’s SI was 13,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 70.11% from 46,500 shares previously. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0039. About 1.51 million shares traded or 78.25% up from the average. RJD Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RJDG) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Ascential Plc (LON:ASCL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ascential Plc has GBX 570 highest and GBX 420 lowest target. GBX 490’s average target is 31.02% above currents GBX 374 stock price. Ascential Plc had 29 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy”. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. Morgan Stanley maintained Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) rating on Tuesday, January 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 420 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, June 3. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 21 by Deutsche Bank. Numis Securities maintained Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) rating on Monday, February 25. Numis Securities has “Buy” rating and GBX 570 target. The stock of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Peel Hunt. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital on Monday, February 18 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 24.

Ascential plc operates as an international business-to-business media firm in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.53 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes large-scale exhibitions, congresses, and festivals where clients come together to form business relationships and transact. It has a 7.26 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s principal services and products include Cannes Lions, a festival for creativity in the branded communications industry; Spring and Autumn Fair trade exhibitions; and Money20/20, a payments and financial services congress.

The stock increased 3.89% or GBX 14 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 374. About 342,308 shares traded. Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

RJD Green, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on acquiring and managing assets and companies in green environmental, energy, and specialty contracting services sectors. The company has market cap of $1.26 million. The firm was formerly known as Silex Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RJD Green, Inc. in October 2014. It has a 0.43 P/E ratio.