Ascent Capital Group Inc. (ASCMA) and Universal Security Instruments Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Contrasting side by side

Ascent Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) and Universal Security Instruments Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Security & Protection Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Capital Group Inc. 1 0.02 N/A -56.44 0.00 Universal Security Instruments Inc. 1 0.16 N/A -0.70 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ascent Capital Group Inc. and Universal Security Instruments Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 359% -39.6% Universal Security Instruments Inc. 0.00% -13.6% -8.6%

Risk and Volatility

Ascent Capital Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 196.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.96 beta. Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s 0.55 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ascent Capital Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Universal Security Instruments Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Universal Security Instruments Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ascent Capital Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ascent Capital Group Inc. and Universal Security Instruments Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 8%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Ascent Capital Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Universal Security Instruments Inc. has 42.74% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascent Capital Group Inc. 1.61% -10% 26% -40.57% -74.7% 61.54% Universal Security Instruments Inc. -2.34% -8.09% -2.34% 1.41% -13.79% 17.92%

For the past year Ascent Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than Universal Security Instruments Inc.

Summary

Universal Security Instruments Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Ascent Capital Group Inc.

Ascent Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc., provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers in the United States and Canada. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. It also offers home automation services, including remote activation and control of security systems, support for video monitoring, flood sensors, automated garage door and door lock capabilities, and thermostat integration; hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; and customer service and technical support related to home monitoring systems and HomeTouch. The company also provides maintenance and wholesale contract monitoring services to other security alarm companies for monitoring their accounts on a wholesale basis. It markets and sells its products through a network of authorized dealers. The company was formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation and changed its name to Ascent Capital Group, Inc. in July 2011. Ascent Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.