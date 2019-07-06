Ascent Capital Group Inc. (ASCMA) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Ascent Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASCMA) is a company in the Security & Protection Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ascent Capital Group Inc. has 58.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 47.86% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Ascent Capital Group Inc. has 1.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 18.53% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ascent Capital Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 359.00% -39.60% Industry Average 146.06% 69.09% 8.43%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Ascent Capital Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Capital Group Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 23.31M 15.96M 77.12

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.25 2.50 2.72

As a group, Security & Protection Services companies have a potential upside of 53.45%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ascent Capital Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascent Capital Group Inc. 1.61% -10% 26% -40.57% -74.7% 61.54% Industry Average 4.95% 12.03% 19.66% 26.29% 45.55% 35.99%

For the past year Ascent Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ascent Capital Group Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Ascent Capital Group Inc.’s peers have 2.82 and 2.26 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ascent Capital Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ascent Capital Group Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.96 shows that Ascent Capital Group Inc. is 196.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ascent Capital Group Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.41 which is 40.82% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ascent Capital Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ascent Capital Group Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Ascent Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc., provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers in the United States and Canada. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. It also offers home automation services, including remote activation and control of security systems, support for video monitoring, flood sensors, automated garage door and door lock capabilities, and thermostat integration; hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; and customer service and technical support related to home monitoring systems and HomeTouch. The company also provides maintenance and wholesale contract monitoring services to other security alarm companies for monitoring their accounts on a wholesale basis. It markets and sells its products through a network of authorized dealers. The company was formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation and changed its name to Ascent Capital Group, Inc. in July 2011. Ascent Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.