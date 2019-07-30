Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

As Biotechnology businesses, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 107 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 18 14.53 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Zymeworks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zymeworks Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Zymeworks Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s upside potential currently stands at 45.21% and an $169.33 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Zymeworks Inc. is $34, which is potential 40.73% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Ascendis Pharma A/S is looking more favorable than Zymeworks Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares and 40.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.2% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43% Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Zymeworks Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.