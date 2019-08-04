Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

As Biotechnology companies, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 108 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ascendis Pharma A/S and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S are 22.3 and 22.3 respectively. Its competitor Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 and its Quick Ratio is 27.7. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s upside potential currently stands at 45.54% and an $169.33 average price target. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 89.75% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares and 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.