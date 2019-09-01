Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 114 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.57 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ascendis Pharma A/S and Verastem Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Verastem Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Risk and Volatility

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Verastem Inc.’s 191.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.91 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S is 22.3 while its Current Ratio is 22.3. Meanwhile, Verastem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Verastem Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s upside potential is 48.94% at a $166.86 consensus price target. On the other hand, Verastem Inc.’s potential upside is 594.44% and its consensus price target is $8.75. Based on the results delivered earlier, Verastem Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 47% of Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Verastem Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Verastem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Verastem Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.